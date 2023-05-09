













Nintendo Releases Breath of the Wild Recap to Welcome The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

That is why the company published a new preview of the latter, which is a summary of the main moments in its history.

The Legend of the Zelda: Breath of the Wild It is one of the most played on Wii U or Nintendo Switch, but surely some left it behind a while ago.

So this video aims to refresh players’ memory before its successor arrives. This lasts for six minutes and starts from the moment Link awakens in the present.

This after being in a long sleep in order to recover and return as the champion that Hyrule needs. Especially to face Calamity Ganon and leave everything ready for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

As you can imagine, much of what can be seen falls into the spoiler category… in case you haven’t played TLOZ: Breath of the Wild.

But it’s a good way to find out what happened if you happened to not play it but still want to see what it offers The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

It is somewhat more practical than playing the previous title again, in which it is necessary to invest several quite fun hours.

How long is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild?

if by chance this video of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild encourages you to try it before the departure of TLOZ: Tears of the Kingdomyou should know that you need an average of 50 hours.

That is to take down the main objectives of the game. However, those looking to get 100% must invest much more. According to some calculations, around 189 hours are necessary. The above is without taking into account its expansion.

That is, the one that includes The Master Trials and The Champions’ Ballad. The first of the aforementioned offers 4-7 hours of play, while the second 10-12.

So it is possible to finish TLOZ: Breath of the Wild before its sequel comes out but dedicating a good part of the day to it.

If you want to save yourself some time, you can watch the trailer. But as always, the full experience is playing this great adventure.

Apart from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild We have more video game information at EarthGamer.