Nintendo has released a new video in which he explains who he is Bowser on Nintendo Switch, Mario’s iconic enemy, regularly featured in video games dedicated to the Italian plumber and antagonist of the upcoming animated feature film Super Mario Bros. – The Movie. You can see the video below.

In the video explained that “Bowser is the boss! He loves chaos! Bowser roars and scores! Bowser breathes fire here, there and everywhere. Bowser is big and in control! You and Bowser can do so many things! Because Bowser is the King of Koopa.”

Finally, Nintendo clearly shows what the various Nintendo Switch games in which Bowser appears: Mario Strikers Battle League, Super Mario 3DF World + Bowser’s Fury, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Party Superstars, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Mario Tennis Aces and Mario Gold Super Rush.

Bowser appears for the first time in 1985 in the Super Mario Bros. video game but has expanded in many directions, with games such as Paper Mario and Mario & Luigi, as well as sports games where he is always kindly invited by Mario & Co. His goal is usually to kidnap Princess Peach.

Previously, Nintendo had already offered us a commercial in which it reminded us who Mario is.

We also remind you not to confuse Bowser with Bowser, or with Bowser. The distinction is important.