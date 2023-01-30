Through the Japanese social networks of Nintendo a warning about the Nintendo Switch began to be shared. It says that there is a possibility of condensation inside the console if there is a sudden change in temperature.

The same warning tells Nintendo Switch users to turn off their console immediately if this happens.. Although there is no explanation as such of what happens next, it is quite easy to infer. Since we remember that water and electronics are not a good combination.

Condensation causes small drops of water to appear on the console. This phenomenon is part of the water cycle and is when this element goes from a gaseous state to a liquid. It usually happens when ‘hot’ vapor comes into contact with a cold surface.

The fact that this warning has been released about the Nintendo Switch could tell us that it is a common problem. So they must be alert to any possible traces of condensation on their console, to turn it off and not put their integrity at risk. Have you encountered this problem?

What other warnings are there about Nintendo Switch?

Being a portable console, the Nintendo Switch may present more risk. For this reason, the company has made other warnings such as condensation. One of the most common is on your screen, which can be easily scratched. Especially the OLED model that has a very fragile screen that must be treated with care.

Source: Nintendo

Another of the most famous warnings is that of heat. Since many people could take their console to very hot places and even play on beaches. However, it is recommended to be careful in these places because the console could overheat and fail. So you better be careful with this little hybrid console.

