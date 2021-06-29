While many Nintendo franchises are getting new games for the Switch, the saga of F-Zero is one that seems to have been forgotten by the Great N. 16 years have passed since the last game in the series came out, and although there are several developers interested in releasing a new installment, the Japanese company simply refuses to lend them the IP.

Giles Goddard, developer of Vitei Inc. who worked in games like Star Fox, Stunt Race FX, 1080 ° Snowboarding and more, is one of those interested in bringing back F-Zero. In fact, he revealed that not long ago he proposed to Nintendo a new game in this franchise with “hyper-realistic” graphics, but ultimately the Big N I reject it. In Goddard’s own words:

“We even created a demo for Switch and PC. It was more like demonstrating the capabilities of our engine – a multiplatform engine that could run on 3Ds, Switch, PC, whatever – so we did a great demo with F-Zero cars. It was hundreds of cars powered by AI. But yeah, Nintendo is very careful with their old IPs because they are very, very important to them. It is easier to bring them a new idea, a new IP, than to reuse an old one. It was the never ending story, because we were saying ‘Hey, we want to make this F-Zero game, can you give us money?’ And they answered us, ‘well, they don’t have enough people.’ And we would say, ‘well, if we had money we could hire people,’ so we were stuck in this process. “

In this same interview, Goddard revealed that he already had a couple of ideas to work on a new game of Star Fox and here you can read more details about it.

Via: GameXplain