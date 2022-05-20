In these times there is a constant in online games, these are the hackers that appear to cause problems and win in seconds to users who play legally. This has led to Nintendo bother with the latter, which is why they are planning a way to take care of them by patenting their networks.

This patent that detects the signs of software modification is as follows:

The technology described implements attestation programs that employ “code reuse” techniques. It is related to the automatic generation of attestation programs to detect if a program has been modified. In one example, the technology uses a tool that scans software program code (eg, a video game) for usable code sequences. The tool can automatically combine sequences to generate a large number of programs of different variety (eg memory checks, hashing).

Basically, it is a digital certification program that will keep checking for any possible code changes, as most cheats or hacking tools try to change the programming of a piece of software. This is similar to using the DRMonly now Nintendo will try to create its own system to be a little more efficient.

It is mentioned that they will be used particularly in multiplayer games with a touch of competition, so splatoon 2, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, among others, are already on the lookout for the software to be implemented. But now the question is whether it will be through an update, one that needs to be downloaded in order to access the programs.

Publisher’s note: Nintendo has always been concerned about making things legal, so it’s no surprise that some time from now we’ll see this patent become a reality. Especially now, that important games of the stature of Splatoon 3 are very soon to go on sale in stores.

Via: OP Attack