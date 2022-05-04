The book was released this week Disrupting the Game, From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendowritten by Reggie Fils-Aimé – former president of Nintendo of America – who tells, among others, of his relationship with Satoru Iwataformer CEO of Nintendo, passed away in 2015.

Reggie Fils-Aimé states that Iwata has influenced the way she works, but more generally to approach life. In particular, there is a section of the book in which it is explained that Iwata gave Fils-Aimé a series of tips to work more harmoniously with his colleagues in Kyoto. The president of the American division already had a successful career behind him, but Iwata still advised him to change his approach.

Specifically, the following are reported in the book words of Iwata – which we offer in translation -: “We face a unique challenge, which is to understand and support the company’s culture as we try to advance it. I want you to listen carefully to all your employees. I want you to try to truly understand their point of view. before starting to propose your personal ideas You are very impetuous Our people, even those of NCL [ndr, ovvero la divisione giapponese di Kyoto] they want to satisfy you. And you have some great ideas. But you won’t always be right. Please make sure you think about other people’s point of view. ”

Satoru Iwata, holding bananas

Reggie Fils-Aimé he continues to write: “It was a very deep conversation. He then continued: ‘I have to do it too. I’m trying to push Nintendo in a new direction. At the same time, Mr. Miyamoto and the others have been part of the company for a long time. time. I have to make sure they are with me on this journey. ”By the end of that dinner I felt like we had gone from being a boss and his subordinate, or a mentor and his protege, to being friends. then incorporated his teachings into all of my future jobs, at Nintendo and beyond. ”

In the book, Reggie Fils-Aimé also talks about occasions during which the two have disagreed, but it is evident that there was respect and also friendship.