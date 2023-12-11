Fortnite It is characterized by its collaborations. Whether it's with Marvel, Microsoft, Sony or some other big company in virtually any industry. However, There is a company that has refused time and time again to put its characters in the most popular battle royale in the worldand it's about Nintendo.

Through a report, it has been pointed out that Epic Games has tried on multiple occasions to collaborate with Nintendo to bring some of its most popular series to Fortnite through a skin. However, the intentions of the two companies have never been conceived. When this information was released, Saxs Persson, head of the Fortnite ecosystem, noted that this has been the case on more than one occasion. This is what he said about it:

“I don't know what the word is for making diamonds. Nintendo has its strategy and we have ours, and we hope that, at some point [utilicemos sus personajes y esperemos que] our players love it.”

Let us remember that multiple rumors have indicated that a Samus skin would be in Epic Games' plans. This information gained strength when the suits of Kratos and Master Chief were announced, one of the biggest properties of Sony and Microsoft respectively, which were available during the same season.

With this, Sony also brought Aloy from the Horizon series to the battle royale. In this way, many are looking forward to characters like Link, Samus or Mario being available in Fortnite in the future. However, it seems that until the two companies find a way to please the other, this won't happen.

A Nintendo skin in Fortnite would not only be very interesting, but it would be popular enough for many people to give the battle royale a try for the first time, or at least spend money for the first time, which is the main goal of the two companies.

