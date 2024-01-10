The start of the new year brought about a record increase of the value of the shares of Nintendo on the stock exchange, which is not easy to associate with concrete news given the rather quiet moment of the videogame market and therefore seems to be connected, simply, to the “fever” for Nintendo Switch 2or whatever the company's new console will be called.
In the early hours of January 10, 2024, the value of Nintendo shares reached 7,823 yen, or approximately 55 dollars, marking a increase of 61.86%based on what was reported by the Wall Street Journal, which would indicate a record growth for the Kyoto company.
This increase is certainly due to solid financial results of Nintendo, as demonstrated recently, but it is probably the expectation surrounding the company's alleged new console that drives this positive trend, despite the fact that it has not even been officially announced.
Great expectations for the new Nintendo console
The case is rather peculiar, because in fact the president of Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawa, as well as the other executives of the company never even wanted to comment on the rumors about new hardwarewhich instead continues to be mentioned in the rumors.
All this chatter has evidently also reached the mechanisms of the Tokyo stock exchange, leading to a record rise in Nintendo shares which is not linked to no new announcements or concrete information, but it would somehow relate to the rumors about Nintendo Switch 2.
It is now almost taken for granted that the new Nintendo console should at least be announced, but perhaps also launched, during 2024. In the meantime, the rumors about Nintendo Switch 2 are accumulating and, even recently, possible information on a 120 Hz, processor, RAM, storage and price and on the fact that the prices of consoles and games will be higher, just to mention a couple.
#Nintendo #record #increase #shares #stock #market #fever #Nintendo #Switch
Leave a Reply