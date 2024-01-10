The start of the new year brought about a record increase of the value of the shares of Nintendo on the stock exchange, which is not easy to associate with concrete news given the rather quiet moment of the videogame market and therefore seems to be connected, simply, to the “fever” for Nintendo Switch 2or whatever the company's new console will be called.

In the early hours of January 10, 2024, the value of Nintendo shares reached 7,823 yen, or approximately 55 dollars, marking a increase of 61.86%based on what was reported by the Wall Street Journal, which would indicate a record growth for the Kyoto company.

This increase is certainly due to solid financial results of Nintendo, as demonstrated recently, but it is probably the expectation surrounding the company's alleged new console that drives this positive trend, despite the fact that it has not even been officially announced.