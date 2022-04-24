Problems such as drift in the controls came to saturate a repair plant in the United States.

Nintendo has been dragging the drift problem on your Joy-Con, a defect that causes the analog ones not to respond correctly to movement, encountering situations such as our character in the game moving without us touching anything. This is certainly being the biggest stone in the shoe for a console that is already among the company’s most successful.

The defects of the Joy-Con have led to those of Kyoto to officially apologize, in addition to being harassed by numerous lawsuits. However, the situation inside repair shops it seems that it was more chaotic than we could imagine, as described by the former plant supervisor of one of the external repair companies in an interview with Kotaku.

Although Nintendo managed the process, the repairs were carried out by the United Radio company. The former workshop manager of the company has described a “very stressful” volume of faulty controls: “they easily reached thousands of Joy-Cons every week“, he pointed out, something that would have led United Radio to prepare an entirely new workspace dedicated solely to Joy-Con repairs.

The company that repaired the Joy-Con had to dedicate an exclusive space to themAs explained by the Kotaku source, the strong saturation led to many occasions made mistakes during the process. Reports indicate that between 2017 and 2018 customers received replacement Joy-Cons, but the policy changed requiring workshop personnel to repair each unit received. The report also points to a requirement of 90 per cent of units repaired in four days, something that, as the former supervisor explained, was “difficult to maintain”. Kotaku points in its report to problems with the lack of senior experience within the team, attributed to a high turnover of temporary employees from the Aerotek company.

If you have a Nintendo Switch, remember that in 3DJuegos you have available our 13 tips to clean your console and Joy-Con, with recommended cleaning tools and products, use of protectors and some ways to combat drift.

More about: Nintendo, Joy-con, Joy-Con drift, Drift and Nintendo Switch.