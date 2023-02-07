Today has been important for Nintendoand that is because they have given a new earnings report in which the sales of switches they continue breaking records, this time beating Playstation 4. And now, as part of their announcements, they have already reaffirmed the release dates and windows for their most important games of the year.

As is already known, among the next titles that come to the hybrid console we have Kirby Return to Dreamland Deluxe, Bayonetta Origins: Cherry and The Lost Demon and of course, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. But there are still pending dates for some already announced games, such as the fourth part of Pikminand above all, Advance Wars 1+2.

Here is the list of what has been confirmed so far:

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp: Earring

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – February 24, 2023

Bayonetta Origins: Cherry and the Lost Demon – March 17, 2023

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – May 12, 2023

Pikmin 4 – 2023

Metroid Prime 4 – T.B.A.

It is worth mentioning that a new live show will take place tomorrow, so Nintendo I could finally give a date to the postponed Advance WarsIn fact, there is talk of a departure for this week. On the other hand, it is also expected that Zelda have any new full-length trailers or get your own event confirmed.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: The only thing I want to know are two things, the first is the Zelda issue, since for now everything is diffuse. Second, that he finally releases the Advance date, because I don’t think Pikmin is going to come out in the first half of this year.