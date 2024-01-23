Palworld It arrived in early access on PC and Xbox a couple of days ago, and has become one of the most popular releases of 2024. In this way, it didn't take long for people to create mods focused on making the relationship with Pokemon much more obvious. One of these went viral after showing Ash and other pocket creatures in this world. However, Nintendo was not happy with this, and has already taken action on the matter.

Through his Twitter profile, Toasted Shoes, creator of the popular Pokémon mod in Palworld, mentioned that “Nintendo has come for me”, this after his video showing his work was removed for copyright issues. This is what she commented:

“Nintendo has come for me, leave me in your thoughts and prayers.”

Nintendo has come for me, please leave me in your thoughts and prayers pic.twitter.com/HGg65y67Qp — Toasted (@ToastedShoes) January 23, 2024

However, this is not the end of his work. In an interview with IGN, Toasted Shoes mentioned that still intends to post the full video of their mod in action, which would be available to all players for free, in order to avoid any legal problems with Nintendo and The Pokémon Company. This is what he commented:

“We would love to complete the mod pack and release it for free to the public, however for now we are playing it by ear as we don't want any legal issues.”

For its part, Nintendo has not shared an official statement about the clear relationships that fans have pointed out between Palworld and Pokémon, although their decision to remove the Toasted Shoes video shows that they are aware of this title. It is The Pokémon Company who have remained silent, and have not issued a statement related to this game.

We just have to see how the big companies will react once the Toasted Shoes mod is available in the future.. On related topics, Palworld manages to break player record on Steam. Likewise, Pokémon fans attack this title.

Editor's Note:

This is quite an interesting job, and one that we have all been waiting for. What's surprising is how quickly Toasted Shoes worked to create this mod, which, in its original video, looked quite interesting. However, even if you put it up for free, you may face legal problems.

