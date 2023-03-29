Finally the day came when the eShops of Wii U and 3DS were shut down, however the code redeem feature was disabled prematurely and before the fans raged, Nintendo he got to work and launched a long message announcing that he would re-enable this function apart from specifying what will happen until the total deactivation of both eShops.

As the download code redemption feature was disabled earlier than expected, we have extended the ability to redeem download codes until approximately 11:30 PM CT on April 3, 2023. Please redeem any download code from the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo 3DS/Wii U prior to that time.

As of March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM Central Time, in-store purchases were no longer possible Nintendo eShop for the system Wii U and family of systems Nintendo 3DS. It was also not possible to download free content, including game demos. In addition, related services also stopped working on various dates:

As of May 23, 2022, it is no longer possible to use a credit card to add funds to an account in the store Nintendo eShop in Wii U or family of systems Nintendo 3DS.

As of August 29, 2022, it is no longer possible to use a card Nintendo eShop to add funds to an account in the store Nintendo eShop in Wii U or family of systems Nintendo 3DS.

After March 27, 2023, users who link their Nintendo Network ID wallet (used with Wii U and family of systems Nintendo 3DS) with your account wallet Nintendo (used with family of systems nintendoswitch) can use the shared balance to purchase content on the family of systems nintendoswitch.

The ability to link wallets will be available until March 2024. Be sure to merge your balances before March 2024.

Note that you can create an account Nintendo and link your wallets even if you don’t currently have or use a system nintendoswitch.

No changes are planned for the store Nintendo eShop in the family of systems nintendoswitch.

The changes in the store Nintendo eShop in Wii U and family of systems Nintendo 3DS took effect simultaneously on the software on these platforms where purchases were possible, such as StreetPass Mii Plaza, ThemeShop and Nintendo Badge Arcade.

Even after March 27, 2023 and for the foreseeable future, it will still be possible to re-download games and downloadable content, receive software updates, and enjoy online gaming on Wii U and family of systems Nintendo 3DS.

Via: Nintendo of America