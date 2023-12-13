A day ago a certain message arrived that video game fans saw coming but did not want to accept, and that was precisely the confirmation that the Electronic entertainment Expo has been canceled forever, which is why many people in the industry have been shocked. affected in some way. That brings us to the opinions of publishers, since they were present in different editions of the exhibition, and one of the first to speak about it is none other than Nintendo.

The president of the American division of the company, Doug Bowser, has mentioned that this event was something that definitely had an impact on the business, alluding to the fact that great historical moments have been passed for the company. And it has definitely been in force for quite some time. Of course, the pandemic was what buried its preparation, starting with the virtual transmission that occurred in 2021.

For over two decades E3 has had an incredible impact on the gaming industry. It's hard to overstate the number of unforgettable moments it gave all of us. What a run! https://t.co/BhG2RHybDx — Doug Bowser (@thetruebowser) December 12, 2023

It is worth mentioning that Nintendo has been through this event before it had the name E3 as is, with revelations of large consoles like the Gamecube, Nintendo 3DS, DS, Wii, Wii U and expected games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. However, it began to be rumored that the ESA was asking companies for money regarding the number of copies sold of certain games, so some of them will have left the expo for that reason, at least. sony and Microsoft They did it at the time.

Editor's note: It is very sad that E3 has definitely come to an end, I would have wanted to go at some point in my life, but apparently that dream has been forgotten. Not to mention, let's hope that a similar expo arrives and, above all, with better organization.