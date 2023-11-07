As part of the financial results for the second quarter of the current fiscal year, Shuntaro Furukawa, president of Nintendo, was questioned given the enormous amount of rumors surrounding the successor to the Switch. Although his comments were short, made it clear that the information circulating on the internet is incorrect.

Over the last year we have seen reports indicating that the Switch 2 was shown to a select group of developers during 2022. Likewise, it has been mentioned that during this year’s Gamescom, the demo of the Switch was shown behind closed doors. superman in Unreal Engine 5, as well as an improved version of Breath of the Wildrunning on the successor to the Nintendo console. Given this information, this is what he commented Furukawa:

“Online rumors that appear to be public information are not accurate.”

Similarly, Furukawa was questioned regarding a recent patent registered by Nintendo, which shows a device that is capable of dividing in two. This is what the president mentioned:

“We applied for a patent knowing that the information would be made public. This does not necessarily mean that we plan to equip future products.”

Although reports and rumors have indicated that the successor to the Switch could arrive next year, It seems that Nintendo is not yet ready to show something concrete to the general public. We can only wait. On related topics, these are the new sales of the Switch. Likewise, Nintendo’s Black Friday deals have been revealed.

Editor’s Note:

Don’t expect the Switch 2 reveal to take place at a shareholders meeting. When Nintendo is ready to show us the successor to this console, it will do so with a high-caliber event, similar to the one we saw with the Switch six years ago.

Via: Nintendo Everything