As you already know, Palworld It has become a global success, with more than 12 million units sold in its early access. However, this has also caused accusations of plagiarism to increase. Although The Pokémon Company's position on this issue was made known a long time ago, recently The president of Nintendo finally spoke about the resemblance this title has to Pokémon.

Through a question and answer session with investors related to the financial results of the third quarter of the fiscal year, Shuntaro Furukawa, president of Nintendo, was questioned about the accusations of plagiarism that he has Palworld, and if the Big N plans to take legal action in this matter. This is what he said about it:

“We will take appropriate action against those who infringe our intellectual property rights.”

Like The Pokémon Company's statement, Furukawa did not directly mention Palworld or Pocketpair, but made it clear that if legal evidence of plagiarism is found, The necessary measures will be taken to protect your intellectual properties. Let us remember that this is not the first time that Nintendo has taken action on the matter, since when Pokémon mods began to emerge online, the Japanese company began removing videos from YouTube.

While it is true that the gameplay of Palworld is different from what we find in Pokémon, since it is more similar to games like ark, It is the designs of the monsters that have caught the attention of more than one person. Nowadays, it is very easy to find comparisons online that show us designs that go beyond simple inspirations.

At the moment there is no lawsuit or legal accusation by Nintendo and The Pokémon Company, but everything seems to indicate that this could be a matter of time. On related topics, they prohibit talking about Palworld in Japan. Likewise, a former Nintendo employee warns about the problems caused by this title.

Editor's Note:

At this point, it is somewhat strange that Nintendo and The Pokémon Company, companies that are very protective of their intellectual properties, have not started any legal process against Palworldwhich could indicate that they have not found any clear cases of plagiarism.

Via: VGC