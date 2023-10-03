Rumors have been growing for months about what the future of Nintendo will be like with the supposed switch, since information has been distributed regarding launch games, performance and more components that have not yet been confirmed. However, the CEO of the company Japan is still thinking about the present, as it seeks to continue supporting the console launched in the 2017.

Through a recent interview, it is mentioned that the company will make every effort to ensure that switch have momentum during the next two fiscal years that just end the March 31, 2025this with games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Princess Peach Showtime!, Mario Vs. Donkey Kong, Another Code: Recollection, Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door, Luigis Mansion 2 HD and those that are announced.

That means that we would not see the brand’s new console until the end of the year. 2024because as we already said, they want to extend the life of the device up to 2025time in which rumored developments such as the remaining games of Metroid Prime and also the titles of Wii U that still do not have a port inside switchthat brings us to the imminent release of Wind Waker HD and Twilight Princess.

All this means that we will continue to see many rumors about the console ahead of its official reveal, and to give an example, it is mentioned that Final Fantasy VII Remake It is one of the titles that will accompany the launch of the next device. It is even said that the power of the console will be more or less that of a PS4 or Xbox One, something that disappoints some but surprises others more.

For now, Nintendo He is focused on his confirmed games.

Via: Nintendo everything

Editor’s note: Wow, Nintendo is thinking about not dropping its very successful product, so we will surely see many games that are going to be released for both consoles, and that is a good idea so as not to lose the audience already established with them.