Universal and Illumination are reportedly closing a deal to make a movie about Legend of Zelda. After the great success of Super Mario Bros. moviesUniversal and Illumination are actively working with Nintendo to get a movie off the ground Legend of Zelda. The news was first reported on the latest episode of The Hot Mic with Jeff Sneider and John Rocha. According to what is known, this would be the next great Illumination movie.

Developing story…

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: This could already be seen coming, in fact they were one of the first questions that Shigeru Miyamoto was asked at the premiere events and interviews that were made to him for the launch of Super Mario Bros. Movie, but it is always good to have a confirmation about it.