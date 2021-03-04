Nintendo prepares a new model of its Switch console, with a larger OLED display with support for 4K resolution, which would arrive this year to match its forces with the new releases from Sony and Microsoft.

According to Bloomberg, Samsung Display will be in charge of manufacturing the new OLED panel that will carry the next Nintendo Switch console, whose mass production will start in June, As reported Bloomberg. It starts with the initial goal of manufacturing just under one million units per month.

According to sources close to Nintendo’s plans, the panels are expected to begin to be assembled in July. They will also be larger in size than the two predecessor models., reaching 7 inches and with a resolution of 720p.

Current Switch models use a liquid crystal panel. The jump to OLED would allow the new console to consume less battery and offer better contrast and a greater response, as detailed by Bloomberg.

Nintendo Switch is going through a great moment at the sales level. Photo Nintendo

The type of OLED panel chosen by Nintendo would be a rigid panel, not the most flexible used in mobile phones. The game console will also support resolutions 4K when paired with a TV.

These are features focused on offering a premium version of Nintendo Switch, with which the Japanese company could compete in the new open stage with the latest consoles from Sony and Microsoft.

During the presentation of its financial results at the beginning of February, the company assured that its plans did not include the announcement of a new Switch model coming soon, when it will be four years since the worldwide arrival of the platform, and two of the Lite version.

Switch’s huge success would delay plans

Paradoxically, the great moment that Nintendo Switch is experiencing, which not long ago approached 80 million units sold, would be responsible for delaying plans to launch a new one.

It happens that in just 4 years he sold that amount, while, for example, Playstation 4 sold about 115 million in 7 years (and after several reissues like the PS4 Pro).

For this reason, and for being one of the consoles that receive more games, Switch could have even more useful life than it has today, and a new version would be detrimental to the current Switch.

Although for a matter of costs, surely this version of Switch is not for every pocket. Switch’s base price today is 300 dollars throughout the world, although each country translates this into its economic reality.

A “Switch Pro” will surely be around 500 dollars.

SL