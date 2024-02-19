Nintendo delays the release of the Switch 2 and is affected on the Japanese market

Nintendo has postponed the long-awaited launch of the Switch 2 console, initially expected by the end of this year. The announcement not only disappointed fans but also shook the markets, with a stock collapse of the Japanese giant on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. A drop of up to 8.8%, the largest intraday decline since October 2021. Furthermore, it is plausible that investors may continue to sell Nintendo shares, especially after pushing them to all-time highs last week, based on expectations that the new Switch 2, considering that the version current one is already 7 years old, if it were arriving already this year.

The Japanese company's move to delay the release of the next generation console was accompanied by a series of communications to partners, warning that we shouldn't expect the console before the first months of 2025. Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has maintained a cautious approach to questions regarding the new hardware, limiting himself to declaring that plans for the next fiscal year will be revealed only after the conclusion of the current one. However Furukawa also recognizes the difficulty selling additional consoles considering the extraordinary and unexpected success of the original Switch, with over 139 million units sold. Without the arrival of the Switch 2 in time for the Christmas holidays, the Japanese giant will therefore find itself facing increasingly fierce competition.