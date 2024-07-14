As you may recall, during the 1990s, Nintendo and Sony joined forces in a historic collaboration, which resulted in the prototype of the Nintendo PlayStation. However, the Big N decided not to continue with this project, which resulted in Sony entering the industry fully. The rest, as they say, is history. Now, If you want to own a piece of iconic hardware, your time has come, as the controller for this console has gone up for auction.

Heritage Auctions has announced that they will be auctioning off the prototype of the Nintendo PlayStation controller. This will take place between August 22 and 24, 2024. This is not the first time this has happened, and The last auction of this accessory ended at $360 thousand dollars in 2020Interest in the device and all its peripherals has only grown since then, so this is expected to be a hotly contested auction.

If you would like to take a closer look at the auction, and even place a bid, you can check out the Heritage Auctions listing here. In related topics, here’s everything you need to know about Nintendo Switch Online. Similarly, translators are taking issue with Nintendo’s policies.

Author’s note:

We’d all like to have a piece of history in our collection. While it’s not the console, a Nintendo PlayStation controller is still a great value. However, it doesn’t come cheap, and that’s the wall that many of us face. The limit will always be our pockets.

Via: The Verge