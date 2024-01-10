













'Nintendo regularly works with outside teams, such as Bandai Namco, Team Ninja, Platinum Games, MercurySteam, and WayForward. But now the company is looking to expand this catalog. I know of three studios that are in talks to make games of the company's best-known brands'. Said the journalist, Chris Dring.

This news means that the company is more open to experimentation with its games. After all, some of the work they did with external studios They took several risks while maintaining the formula of certain franchises. let's remember Metroid Other M from Team Ninja or Star Fox Zero by Platinum Games.

According to Chris Dring, this movement is related to the launch of Nintendo Switch 2. Although it has not yet been officially announced, it is said that it will arrive in 2024. Therefore, The company seeks to give it a good start with an attractive catalog of games. Regardless of whether they are not made by them.

What is being said about the Nintendo Switch 2?

Since the end of last year, several rumors began to circulate regarding the Nintendo Switch 2. These indicate that the new hybrid console will hit the market this year, specifically in the winter season to take advantage of Christmas sales.

Regarding specifications, It is said that it will be as powerful as a PlayStation 4 or an Xbox One. Also, thanks to some comments from Shigeru Miyamoto, we can expect it to be backwards compatible with the entire original Switch catalog. But we must remember that all this is speculation and there is no official information yet.

