In these months the rumors regarding Nintendo Switch 2, which mention that the release date could arrive soon, as well as certain functions that include a power similar to that of consoles PS4 and Xbox One. And now, more information is emerging that could be considered a little more accurate, given that they found a certain patent with clues to what the company’s next device would be.

As shared by specialized pages, the new device is reminiscent of a bygone era of Nintendo with the family of D.S. and 3Ds, since it is a double screen product that will be able to be closed as in the past. Added to this is the fact that when you close it you can see the screen on the other side, and that may imply the backward compatibility part with games. switch that only require one.

Here you can see them:

For some, the presentation of this patent could make some sense, since the rumors of the next Nintendo console are very strong, indicating that its release may occur in mid-2024, with an official presentation until now unknown. The date on which it was shown has passed switch for the first time through a trailer, so it is expected that they will not follow the same pattern that began in 2016.

Furthermore, it seems that the company is in no hurry to show anything new regarding hardware, this has been demonstrated in recent interviews where it first seeks to give the last push to switch with the arrival of games like Princess Peach Showtime!, Luigis Mansion 2 HDand possibly resume Metroid Prime 4 after having problems with their respective development.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: I would say that it would be better to take things more calmly, since there are still games yet to be released, which look quite interesting. Of course, if Nintendo announces it out of nowhere I won’t be bothered.