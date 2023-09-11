













Nintendo just patented a new joystick that contains something known as magnetorheological fluid. The way it works is that the liquid can change its viscosity depending on the movements of the lever. Which in theory would eliminate the drift problem since there would be no small connecting pieces on it that break with use.

When players move this lever, the liquid becomes harder to generate resistance. Once the user stops moving it, the same fluid will return it to its initial position. It should be noted that similar technology is already used by third-party controls, which do not present the drift problem.

Nintendo’s patent also seems to indicate that it could provide some sort of haptic feedback. That is to say, the lever would present more resistance according to situations that occur within the game. Hopefully they will reveal more about how it works soon.

Will this technology already be for Nintendo Switch 2?

Curiously, the arrival of this patent occurs just when several reports claim that the Nintendo Switch 2 has already been shown. So it would not be unreasonable to think that it is a technology designed for the company’s new hybrid console.

Unfortunately this means that on the original Switch the drift problem will remain. However, we have to wait for the company to share official information. Even new joy-cons with this lever may work with both consoles. They would like to?

