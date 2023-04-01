A new patent has been found related to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomwhich is for a new work of art from the Master Sword of Link, who has a somewhat strange appearance. the community of Tears of the Kingdom on Reddit has been looking for possible reasons why Nintendo has patented this new piece of art, examining any possible bits of information about the game’s title. Zelda Developing.

The most likely reason is for future merchandising products, or perhaps Nintendo intends to release a Master Sword really impressive. The user timely shared the patent, which he found on a Japanese trademark website (which is currently under maintenance).

We must say that the artwork and design look even more impressive in the form of a black logo. GamesRadar confirmed that all kinds of products have been included under the patent, but it is unknown specifically what the patent will be used for. Master Sword.

Of course, even if it seems simple at first glance, there are always theories. Some users think that the lower part of the sword looks like a stylized version of Demise. Others have noted that the sword is broken into seven pieces, and the number seven seems to have an important meaning.

They wonder if the seven pieces are related to the islands of Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom. There are also seven tears surrounding the mural, as JudetheDude21 points out, and one more user thinks we could get those tears from the seven sages.

So, all these gameplay theories that will “change the game world” the other day? It could make sense. Restoring the world could restore the Master Sword. It seems like an incredible prospect. This is all just speculation, but Nintendo definitely has our attention.

Via: Nintendo Life