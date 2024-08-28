Nintendo announced over 45 games for the Switch in two back-to-back presentations: Indie World and the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase. The double-header unveiled a wave of titles from third-party publishers and developers set to launch on Nintendo Switch in winter 2024 and beyond. Indie World kicked things off with a series of updates and reveals, including Pizza Tower, a fast-paced 2D platforming adventure available now, and Balatro: Friends of Jimbo, a free update for the popular poker deck-building game, also available now. Additionally, Coffee Talk Tokyo, a new entry in the Coffee Talk series, was announced for Nintendo Switch in 2025.

Following that, the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase highlighted the launch of the critically acclaimed Yakuza Kiwami, a remake of the original Like A Dragon, coming to Nintendo Switch on October 24. The presentation also gave plenty of space to showcase other notable titles, including Tetris Forever, a celebration of the iconic Tetris series coming in 2024; Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer, ready to get players sweating on December 5; MySims: Relax Bundle, a new collection of games from the beloved life simulation series coming November 19; Sid Meier’s Civilization VII, which will let you rewrite history on Nintendo Switch on February 11, 2025; and much more.