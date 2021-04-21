Nintendo is a company known for its strong anti-piracy policies. His last unexpected blow was making a copyright claim to a dildo of Bowser, the enemy of Mario. But, this is not the first time that this company is involved in adult content.

Maybe you’ve seen the porn actor in a meme Ron Jeremy in a Mario cosplay. The problem is that it is not a cosplay, they are scenes from the movie Super Hornio Brothers, a porn parody of the saga of Nintendo (which she also owns).

Nintendo: Super Hornio Brothers

But how did this happen? Are you sure they are not a cosplay? No, this movie from 1993 is impossible to find because NintendoDespite being the owner of it, he has sought to erase it from the map, removing it from circulation (obviously, through more copyright lawsuits, because, in the end, it is his film).

I’ll say it clearly: This movie is not an internet myth, it exists and is available on imdb. The youtuber NixiePixel, was one of the first to bring the existence of this film to the table. She mentions that on the box it says: ‘No, no, this is not a video game’. And, it is obvious that this parody is more related to the film Super Mario Bros which came out that same year.

The theme of the film is as follows: Jeremy It represents Squeegie hornio, a computer programmer. Him and his brother Ornio Hornio are transported within the video game TT Boy. So far, it is similar to the original film, but here the differences begin.

Instead of goombas, there are small fluffy clouds. And instead of Bowser, we have the King pooper (King Spoiler) interpreted by Buck adams. Pooper kidnap the Princess perlina and it is the work of the brothers Hornio rescue her. How will they rescue her? Through a semen-powered machine.

A few years ago, it was available to find an unofficial version on the actor’s website Ron Jeremy, however this is no longer available. Nintendo she owns the rights and has used that power to prevent it from being released on the market.

So you do own a porn?

Agree to an interview to Vice of the actor Ron Jeremy, the idea of ​​making this film came from the director Buck adams, who ran the production company Hot movies, the same company that until recently owned the official page of the porn actor.

He mentions that at the time, the production company owned this as well as other porn parodies that he had made. Super Hornio Brothers became a movie owned by Nintendo for about $ 20,000 USD. In fact, not even the actor himself has any rights to the character he played or his image.

We know that the copy that is currently circulating was thanks to Awful Something what was able to raise enough money to get one through a ‘generous donation’. So yes. Nintendo she owns a porn movie and all her rights.

We also recommend reading:



