As is already known, a couple of weeks ago the official closure of the digital stores of Nintendo 3DS and Wii U, reason why a large catalog of games has been lost forever. And for some users who have been left with a credit balance, there is a solution so that they can get the money back in their bank accounts.

In Japan, they released a method that allows users to make a refund request so that that outstanding balance is returned to them, as long as they do not have merged accounts. Nintendo with Switch. This is done for those who don’t have this console and there’s no way they can spend that money because it can’t be bought anymore.

[Nintendo eShop] Nintendo is now accepting refund requests for those in Japan who do not wish to transfer their eShop credit from the Wii U / 3DS to the Nintendo Switch via Nintendo Account link. I have not seen any plans to offer this service overseas. https://t.co/IuqscHs3gl —OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) April 6, 2023

Nintendo is now accepting refund requests for those in Japan who do not wish to transfer their Wii U / 3DS eShop credit to Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo Account link. I have not seen any plans to offer this service abroad.

It is worth mentioning that to make the request, users must have a Japanese account, as well as fill out the corresponding form on the company’s official website. For their part, they can get their money back in two ways, the first is a refund to the bank account or go directly for their cash at convenience stores. Lawson.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: It is something positive from Nintendo, after all there is no way to use the money, but hopefully all this will also go to America, since surely some players were left with a favorable balance.