Nintendo It does not stop offering offers in its digital store, something that is happening much more frequently for the taste of the fans, and now they are again giving interesting discounts that go up to 30%. The best thing is that each of the low-priced deliveries have a common feature that will leave buyers satisfied.

On this occasion, they are games that have their respective demo in the store, so users will not have to pay blindly and then find a product that did not give them satisfaction. This news was revealed through the company’s social networks, giving the message that each and every one of these offers has a trial version.

☀️ Save up to 30% on select digital games with free trials with the Try-Before-You-Buy Games Sale! Offer ends 10/25 at 11:59 PM. (10/26 at 01:59 Mexico City time)https://t.co/B8atGRPiil pic.twitter.com/3rGAi07EjO – Nintendo Latin America (@NintendoLatam) October 13, 2022

Here are the 10 most outstanding offers that you will find in the shop:

Metroid Dread: from $1,399.00 MX to $979.30

Yoshi’s Crafted World: from $1,399.00 MX to $979.30

TriangleStrategy: from $1,399.00 MX to $979.30

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX: from $1,399.00 MX to $979.30

WarioWare: Get it Together: from $1,199.00 MX to 839.30

miitopia: from $1,199.00 MX to 839.30

Arms: from $1,399.00 MX to $979.30

Daemon X Machina: from $1,399.00 MX to $979.30

Dragon Quest XI: from $1,199.00 MX to 839.30

Mega Man 11: from $699.00 MX to $232.76

It is worth mentioning, that the offers are active until October 26th, so you have to buy as soon as possible.

