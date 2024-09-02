Nintendo of Europe has announced some changes at the top of the division with the farewell of Stephan Bole as CEO, who will be occupied by Luciano Pereña . Pereña will also serve as President and Chairman of the Board of Directors. Bole has decided to leave the company and end his professional career after more than 35 years with Nintendo. For the past six months, he has served as President of Nintendo of Europe.

The new team

Nintendo of Europe’s new management team will take effect on 1 September 2024 and is composed of:

Stephan Bole and Tom Enoki

Luciano Pereña, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors . Pereña joined Nintendo in February 1994 and has served as Chief Financial Officer of Nintendo of Europe since 2018.

. Pereña joined Nintendo in February 1994 and has served as Chief Financial Officer of Nintendo of Europe since 2018. Laurent Fischer, Chief Operating Officer . Fischer joined Nintendo France’s marketing team in 1998, later serving as Managing Director at Nintendo of Europe from 2006 to 2015 and, most recently, as Chief Marketing Officer since 2018.

. Fischer joined Nintendo France’s marketing team in 1998, later serving as Managing Director at Nintendo of Europe from 2006 to 2015 and, most recently, as Chief Marketing Officer since 2018. Tom Enoki, Senior Managing DirectorCorporate Planning Office. Enoki joined Nintendo of Europe’s executive team in 2022.

Additionally, it was announced that Frank Rittinghaus has been appointed Head of Marketing, Communications and Direct-to-Consumer Business at Nintendo of Europe. Frédéric Michaux will succeed Rittinghaus in his previous position as General Manager of Nintendo Benelux.

“On behalf of the entire company, I extend my sincere thanks to Stephan Bole for his outstanding leadership and many years of dedication to Nintendo,” said Pereña. “I am honored to continue Nintendo’s mission of putting smiles on people’s faces, and I am confident that this leadership group and the united European team will allow us to build on our company’s strong legacy of delivering unique experiences.”