Shigeru Miyamoto was interviewed by Game Informer in connection with the release of Super Mario Bros. The Movie and let it be known that we probably shouldn’t expect it more movies in the near futuredespite the recent establishment of the Nintendo Pictures specific division.

The creation of a section dedicated to Nintendo’s cinematographic, television and multimedia productions suggests the imminent arrival of other titles in these forms, but it seems that for these there is still some wait a bit’.

“You know we have a section now Nintendo Pictureswhich also leads us to understand new forms of entertainment when we believe in content, such as animated products for example,” explained Miyamoto. “We want to continue expanding the amount of content we can produce, but as far as announcements or news talk, I prefer not to do that until we have something really substantial.”

Therefore, when asked if there are other Nintendo franchises coming in the form of films or similar, the answer was that, for the moment, we will have to wait a bit: “Probably there is nothing to announce in the immediate futureSo I ask you to focus exclusively on this film for now.”

Considering the amount of historical intellectual properties that Nintendo can exploit, it’s easy to imagine that other productions are already underway at Nintendo Pictures, but will only be announced in a while. On the other hand, Super Mario Bros. The Movie only hit theaters yesterday, you can get to know it better in our review.