According to journalist and insider Jeff Grubb, the upcoming Nintendo console may not turn out to be a “Switch 2”, i.e. a direct successor, or a simple “Pro” model with enhanced hardware, but rather a “transitional model” which will allow the Kyoto company to extend the life cycle of its console, which still records excellent sales numbers.

Grubb’s statements come from the latest Kinda Funny Games podcast broadcast on Twitch, which you can listen to via the player below. In his opinion, the next console could be neither a direct successor to the Switch nor a model that will offer substantially better performance or that will be limited only to this aspect.

Grubb rather talks about a sort of “Super Switch”, a console that will aim to continue the generation as the Game Boy Color did in the past, “but in an even more significant way”. The reason would be to take advantage of the excellent market placement of the Switch, both in terms of installed base and purchase of video games and subscribers to Nintendo Switch Online.

“They have Nintendo Switch Online, they have a lot of subscribers, a lot of people who spend money to buy games and they don’t want to interrupt or lose that momentum and they don’t want to start from scratch” with a new console.

A few days ago Grubb also declared that the next Nintendo console will be presented during 2023 and that there would also be a “45% chance” that it could then be launched during this year.

Clearly these are rumors and speculations without official confirmation, therefore to be taken with a grain of salt. Grubb has got several tips and predictions right in the past, but he’s also got some wrong, so he’s not a 100 percent reliable source.