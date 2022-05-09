The well-known insider Emily Rogers seems to have suggested the arrival of a new one shortly Nintendo Direct dedicated to the panorama of independent productions, therefore a Indie Worldin the Famiboards forums.

In a thread dedicated to speculations on the next Direct of the big N, which, among other things, the insider NateDrake also participated, Rogers broke into the discussion with a simple “are there fans of indie games here?”, Sentence which many have interpreted as a reference to a new Indie World in close proximity.

Nintendo Indie World

We specify that the indiscretion must be taken with pliers, especially since Emily Rogers over time has not proved to be among the most reliable deep throats of the network. However, it should be noted that the insider had foreseen the announcement of Indie World which aired last December 15, so this is a tip that was worth reporting.

Among other things, it does not seem such a risky hypothesis, given that in recent years the appointments dedicated to the panorama of independent productions have usually anticipated more full-bodied summer Nintendo Direct. We’ll see. Just in case, let’s cross our fingers for Hollow Knight: Silksong.