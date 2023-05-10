The question of upcoming Nintendo console is somewhat debated, but for the moment there are no official communications from the company, except that its presentation could happen closest to launch effective, unlike what happened with Nintendo Switch.

As you may remember, it was Nintendo itself that announced the development of its new console in 2015, a good two years before the actual launch of the console and a year before the official presentation of Nintendo Switch. At the time we were talking about NX extensionand for several months theories ran wild on the internet, concerning the nature and characteristics of this mysterious console, complete with mock-ups and various related jokes.

Well, there was a specific reason why the company decided to talk so early on the console codenamed NX, revealed by the president Shuntaro Furukawa during the recent conference on the sidelines of the presentation of the fiscal year financial results: “That’ announcement coincided with ours partnership with DeNA for developing smartphone games and supporting the new Nintendo Account system,” Furukawa explained.

Given this approach to the mobile market, the president said, “we considered it important to reassure our audience that Nintendo’s main focus would remain on classic consolesthis is why the announcement of Nintendo Switch took place in such a particular way”. As for the next console, however, there will not be this need and the announcement will take place at a more opportune moment, which will probably be closer at the actual launch.

From the information that emerged from this conference it also seems to have emerged that Nintendo does not intend to launch new hardware until the spring of 2024, but this could only concern the fact of not having included the issue in the programmatic prospectuses for the fiscal year, because in any case must be kept secret. In any case, some rumors collected by Nikkei Asia have reported that the development of the new Nintendo console is proceeding well, but that it won’t actually be talked about before spring 2024.