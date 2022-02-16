The “evergreen” titles of Nintendo they are down, according to a new question-and-answer session by the president Shuntaro Furukawa.

From a financial standpoint, as Switch ages, sales of evergreen games are declining. Furukawa explains this trend himself, noting:

“As for evergreen game sales trends, consumers who buy Nintendo Switch now often choose to buy an evergreen title as a second or third game. Additionally, as the Nintendo Switch enters its sixth year, we believe there will be a decline in the number of new users“.

“We expect to see more systems within the same family, just as we expect consumers to replace an older Nintendo Switch model with the Switch OLED model.“.

Finally, Furukawa states: ” we believe both older players and new users are interested in buying new games, so in the future it will be important to start diversifying and strengthening our catalog of titles“.

