With the Nintendo Museum Direct this morning, Nintendo announced that the Nintendo Museum will open in Kyoto, Japan, next October 2, 2024.

Visitors will be able to discover and experience the history of entertainment offered by Nintendo, through the exhibition of the numerous products that have defined its identity over time, from cards Hanafuda to Nintendo SwitchBelow you can see or review the Nintendo Direct and find more information and images of the museum.

Nintendo Museum Direct – 08/20/2024

Nintendo is pleased to announce that the Nintendo Museum will open in Kyoto, Japan on October 2, 2024. At the Nintendo Museum, visitors will be able to discover and experience Nintendo’s history of entertainment and our commitment to creating experiences that celebrate creativity, through displays of the many products we’ve launched, from Hanafuda cards to Nintendo Switch. Join Shigeru Miyamoto for a tour of the Nintendo Museum during the Nintendo Museum Direct, also available on demand at the following link: [ Nintendo Direct link ] For more information about the Nintendo Museum, please visit the following link: [ sito Nintendo Museum ]

Source: Nintendo Italy