Nintendo is one of the largest and most recognized companies in the video game industry. Its fame has made it spread beyond this market and even last year we saw its introduction to the world of amusement parks with Super nintendo world.

Well, it seems this was not enough for them, as they announced the opening of the Nintendo Museum where they will celebrate the company’s extensive history and products. What is not known is if the museum will be dedicated only to its products or if there will be appearances of its iconic characters such as Mario or the good Pikachu.

Where will the Nintendo Museum be?

The news of the creation of this enclosure was given in a press release a few hours ago. In this they talk about their plans for their factory in the district Ogura from the city of Uji on Japan, a plant that has been unoccupied since 2016.

According to the statement, both the factory and the land around the property will be used to establish the Nintendo Museum. Here the products that the company has created throughout its history of more than 230 years will be exhibited and the values ​​and philosophy that have governed them all this time will be transmitted.

The headquarters of the future Nintendo Museum worked to make playing cards and cards Hanafuda or Japanese playing cards in the early days of the company. It later functioned as a repair plant due to the transition to video game consoles.

This museum may take a few years since Nintendo announced that they hope to finish construction of what they will tentatively call ‘Nintendo Gallery‘during your fiscal year 2023, which ends in March 2024.

For more content about Nintendo we recommend:

Fountain.



