With more than 100 years in the entertainment market, Nintendo has a long history that will finally be available to the general public thanks to its museum. In this way, It has been confirmed exactly when the Nintendo Museum will open its doors.

Through a new Nintendo Direct, it has been confirmed that The Nintendo Museum will open its doors on October 2 in Kyoto, Japan. In this way, all those interested will have the opportunity to learn a little more about the company’s history, which not only covers its journey through the video game industry, but also everything they have done since 1889.

The Nintendo Museum will have two floors. On the second floor we will find a museum that covers the long history of the Big N. From hanafuda cards, to the entertainment and lifestyle products that made it into the early 20th century, to the video games we all know and love.

On the first floor, we can find eight different interactive activities, such as Ultra Machine, which allows us to practice our baseball skills in a traditional Japanese room. Thanks to a card with virtual coins, You will be able to interact with different parts of the museum and participate in multiple activities that every fan should do.If this were not enough, a café will also be available, as well as a gift shop with unique products.

As if that weren’t enough, there’s also a section for playing certain titles, from the Famicom to the Switch, and some of these will have huge controllers that require two or more people. As for prices, preschoolers get in for free, children have to pay ¥1,100 yen, youth ¥2,200 yen, and adults ¥3,300 yen, which makes entry quite affordable. Along with this, Pre-registrations are now open for October and November 2024.

Remember, The Nintendo Museum will open its doors on October 2, 2024. On related topics, production of the Switch 2 is about to begin. Likewise, this would be the release date of this console.

Author’s Note:

The Nintendo Museum looks really cool. Like anything Nintendo has done, fun is a big part of the experience, and rather than just making another museum, they want everyone to have a great time here.

Via: Nintendo