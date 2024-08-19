Nintendo announced the release of a special Nintendo Direct completely dedicated to the Nintendo Museum which will open its doors in Kyoto in the next fall.
The Nintendo Museum Direct will last about ten minutes and will be available from 9:00 tomorrow morning, Tuesday 20th August. Nintendo He would like to point out that this presentation will not provide any information about upcoming games or the successor to Nintendo Switch.
The presentation will be available at this link.
Source: Nintendo
#Nintendo #Museum #Direct #Announced #Tomorrow #August
Leave a Reply