The next one October 2, 2024 marks a historic date for fans of video games and Japanese culture: the opening of the Nintendo Museum in Kyotoin Japan. This exhibition space will be entirely dedicated to Nintendo’s decades of innovation and creativity, exploring its commitment to transforming entertainment into art.

From the origins, with the traditional Hanafuda playing cards to the revolutionary Nintendo Switchthe museum will offer an interactive journey through the products that have marked the evolution of the brand. The museum will not only be a place of memory, but a celebration of the continuous innovation that characterizes Nintendo’s philosophy.





The virtual tour guided by Shigeru Miyamoto, legendary game designer author of legendary series such as Mario and Zelda, it will be an unmissable experience. The Nintendo Museum Direct, available on demandwill allow fans from all over the world to explore the museum virtually without necessarily having to travel to the Japanese city.

For anyone wishing to visit the museum or learn more, more information is available through the official links of the Nintendo Museum. This space promises to be a must-see for anyone who wants to gain a deeper understanding of how play and storytelling intertwine in modern popular culture, offering an educational experience while also