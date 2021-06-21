The Twitter account of the Studio Ghibli, famous Japanese animation studio, creator of some of the most viewed and beautiful animated / anime films ever produced, in these hours has shared a curiosity about the original version of the dubbing of My neighbor Totoro, perhaps one of the studio’s most iconic and beloved films. It seems, in fact, that the creator of Nintendo’s Mother series (also known as Earthbound in the West) Shigesato Itoi has voiced none other than the father of the protagonists Mei and Satsuki.

That Shigesato Itoi was a character outside the box was understood both from his career as a game designer, and from the style and madness of the stories he has told over the years. Style and madness which made him, despite the lack of commercial success of his games and distribution difficulties, one of the most recognizable and beloved authors of the Nintendo stable.

Among its uniqueness we can now also add a certain eclecticism, which allowed him to participate in the recordings of such a famous and renowned product.