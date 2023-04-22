In an interview with the Japanese portal Nihon Keizai Shimbun, Shigeru Miyamoto stated that he “has no doubt” that Nintendo in the future will realize other movies based on its franchises.

For many it was certainly obvious, given the incredible success of Super Mario Bros. The Moviebut on the other hand it is the first time that a big name from the Kyoto house expresses itself clearly on the company’s cinematic future.

In any case, there will certainly be a few years to wait. Indeed Miyamoto himself in another interview stated that the Nintendo Pictures division at the time has nothing to announce in the immediate future. In short, although there are probably already projects in progress, they are still one in an embryonic state.

On which ones Nintendo characters and IPs will the next films be based? Difficult to say, since there is really spoiled for choice: from a sequel to Super Mario Bros. The Movie to a spin-off starring Luigi, or even a film starring the Donkey Kong family or, why not, one on the saga of The Legend of Zelda.

Meanwhile, a few days ago Super Mario Bros. The Movie surpassed the $700 million mark in worldwide revenues and looks set to surpass “Minions: The Rise of Gru” ($942.5 million), the highest-grossing animated film post-pandemic.