Mercury Steam has already worked on Metroid Samus Returns for Nintendo 3DS.

By Jesús Bella / Updated June 17 2021, 22:00 21 comments

One of the big announcements of this E3 2021 has been the arrival of a new Metroid Dread to Nintendo Switch, and which is also being developed by the Spanish Mercury Steam. What challenges did this collaboration entail? This has been what we have asked during an interview with Yoshio sakamato, producer of the title and father of the saga.

In the first place, the Japanese developer emphasized the previous collaboration they had with the Spanish studio, with the production of the remarkable Metroid Samus Returns. For their statements, both parties were satisfied with the results: “We learned a lot from this project, mainly from the fact that we were pretty in tune on what a Metroid game should be“.

The great distance that separates Japan from Spain was a challengeSakamotoHowever, an unforeseen event occurred that struck everyone, the coronavirus pandemic, which was what Sakamoto highlighted as the greatest difficulty, added to the geographical issues: “The great distance that separates Japan from Spain was a challenge, but luckily we had already worked together and we knew that we shared the same vision”. Therefore, the trust that had been established since the inception of Samus Returns was critical to the success of this development.

On the other hand, Sakamoto also revealed that It was Nintendo that approached Mercury Steam for the development of the new Metroid Dread. According to the Japanese man, the idea behind this work was something that he had been studying for 15 years, but it was not until recently that he saw the possibility of making it a reality. The Spanish company was configured as “an excellent partner to start the project”, because it had proven its worth in the recent past.

If you want to know more details about Metroid Dread, in 3DJuegos we have had access to new gameplay and details about the launch for Nintendo Switch. Do not hesitate to see our preview and video with impressions of Metroid Dread about a game that also already has a release date: next October 8.

More about: Metroid Dread, Nintendo, Metroid and Spanish Development.