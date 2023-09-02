A new report has been released in Japan on the retention rate some new ones employees in Japan, from which it emerged that Nintendo manages to keep as much as 98.8%, much more than other companies. It’s obviously a great place to work.

A place to work

Nintendo must be a great place to work

To draw up the report, various companies were studied, from which an average of 70% of the so-called emerged retention rate of new employees.

The comparison appears merciless: an average Japanese company loses 30 new employees out of 100, while Nintendo only 1 out of 100. What are the reasons for this excellent result?

Different actually. For example, Nintendo offers a very affordable package for paid leave and also has a large child care program. Nintendo’s approach to same-sex relationships and diversity is also very positive. In short, it is a company inclusive.

The most important reason, however, seems to be the atmosphere within the company, which makes working there a source of pride. All in all, employees really enjoy being with Nintendo.