In recent weeks, various data have been revealed in relation to the world of video games, since a large audience was held for the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. Within all shared data in files up to Nintendo has come to light, making it known that it is the company with the highest profits.

The profits generated by different companies within the console part were brought to light, with big names such as Bandai Namco, EA, Square Enix and some more. What can be said, within all this topic includes sony and Microsoft in positions considered lower, and in the first podium of all the gains of the 2021 it’s found Nintendo.

Here is the list that was shared in the FTC document:

1.- Nintendo: 5.18 billion dollars

2.-Electronic Arts – $4.508 billion

3.- Take-Two Interactive – $2.352 billion

4.- Sony Interactive: 2.1 billion dollars

5.- Activision-Blizzard – $2.072 billion

6.- Epic Games: $1.708 billion

7.- Ubisoft – $1.428 billion

8.- Xbox Game Studios – $1.372 billion

9.- Bandai Namco: 980 million dollars

10.- (Others not listed)

Something surprising about this information is that Nintendo It really doesn’t offer that many discounts compared to its competition, since its games are always kept at the $60 USD established for years. However, they meet the expectation of what is expected of a game, so people continue to consume.

Via: My Nintendo News

Editor’s note: We are witnesses that Nintendo never lowers the price of its video games, but if they are excellent timeless experiences, there is not much to object to. With Switch they totally redeemed themselves as far as the Wii U.