Nintendo has earned a total of $ 1.797 billion from its smartphone games since 2016, according to research conducted by Sensor Tower analysts. Despite the failure of the Miitomo debut title, the Kyoto house then managed to collect several successes with Mario Kart Tour, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Super Mario Run, Dr. Mario World, Dragalia Lost and especially

Fire Emblem Heroes



which alone is responsible for nearly a billion dollars in revenue so farfollowed by the excellent performance of the mobile version of Animal Crossing. In terms of the amount of downloads, Super Mario Run has the scepter as it has been downloaded 307 million times, e Mario Kart Tour follows it with 224 million downloads. Surprising as the aforementioned Fire Emblem Heroesblockbuster, actually has “only” 18 million downloads in its assets, a sign that users tend to spend more on this title for in-app purchases.