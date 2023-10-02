Something that many Mexico fans agree with is the fact that the eShop of nintendo switch It is particularly expensive, since the games cost the same as the physical versions that are later sold in stores. This is mostly due to the state of the dollar compared to the Mexican peso, and it seems that these types of problems have been fixed a couple of days ago to the joy of many.

This may be due to the fact that the dollar has suffered from better stability in recent months, given that it went from $21 MXN to about $17 which sometimes increase slightly, but ultimately do not reach the figures of previous years. This means that the company Japan It had to be an adjustment, since that has also been seen in the pre-sales that we can see, for example, in amazon.

Users have realized that games AAA of the company have dropped from $1,400 MXN to $1,200 MXN, the AA from $1,200 MXN to $1,000 MXN, to this are added certain independent titles that ranged between these prices. For its part, the subscription to Nintendo Switch Online was also adjusted, with $400 MXN in the simple annual membershipfor its part, that of expansion pack costs $1000 MXN.

All this information means that the DLC may have a slight price change in the following months, given that some that cost $35 USD was around $840 MXN, figures that are equivalent to more than $40 USD if the corresponding conversion is made. The best thing is that the change is incorporated shortly before important releases such as Super Mario Bros. Wonder or Princess Peach Showtime.

For now, these prices should remain intact, unless inflation returns to the country.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: It is important to recognize that the country is being taken into account, although I do not know if it will really last long, given that the dollar is not usually as stable as it is thought. I wish those glorious days would return when they were about 13 pesos from Mexico.