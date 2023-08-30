Nintendo has announced a new event, the Nintendo Live 2024 Tokyo which will be broadcast on 20-21 January 2024. The announcement came via a Japanese tweet which you can see below.
According to the automatic translation, during the event we will be able to follow an esport tournament, listen to live music and various “gaming competitions”. To enter you will need to request access and the number will be limited. More details on this will be revealed later.
Through the sitewe can see that there will be the Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart Deluxe 8 World Championship 2024. We will also be able to listen to music from The Legend of Zelda and Splatoon, as well as participate in tournaments from Splatoon 3 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Can we expect big announcements at Nintendo Live 2024 Tokyo?
The first thought of many will obviously run to the possibility that on this occasion Nintendo decides to announce something new, perhaps the much-rumored new console. However, we believe it is best to keep expectations in check as there have been no announcements or other news during past iterations of the event.
Nintendo Live is a live fan event and designed for Japanese gamers. The most recent Nintendo Live is that of 2022, which had followed that of 2019, the last one before COVID.
#Nintendo #Live #Tokyo #announced #dates #contents #event
Leave a Reply