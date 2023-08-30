Nintendo has announced a new event, the Nintendo Live 2024 Tokyo which will be broadcast on 20-21 January 2024. The announcement came via a Japanese tweet which you can see below.

According to the automatic translation, during the event we will be able to follow an esport tournament, listen to live music and various “gaming competitions”. To enter you will need to request access and the number will be limited. More details on this will be revealed later.

Through the sitewe can see that there will be the Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart Deluxe 8 World Championship 2024. We will also be able to listen to music from The Legend of Zelda and Splatoon, as well as participate in tournaments from Splatoon 3 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.