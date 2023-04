Nintendo announced the event live Nintendo Live 2023 Seattlewhich will bring gameplay, stage events, tournaments, once-in-a-lifetime photo opportunities and more to the US city in September.

The Nintendo Live event began in Japan in 2017 as a way to connect Nintendo with its fans and organize activities inspired by its games.

More details about the event, such as dates and times, will be announced later.

Source: Nintendo Street Gematsu