Nintendo has announced Nintendo Live 2023 Seattlea new live presentation event which will be held precisely in Seattle, with fixed dates from 1 to 4 September 2023 at the Seattle Convention Center.

There is a chance to get free tickets to the event by registering on the official website at this address, starting from May 31st until June 22nd. You must have a Nintendo Account and be over 18 years of age to enter the raffle.

If you fit into these characteristics, registration leads to the application to obtain tickets free, with more information to come in the next period. Similarly, other information on accessing the event and purchasing tickets will be published later on the same official website.

Nintendo Live 2023 Seattle presents itself as a celebratory event for Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo world in general, with the possibility of trying out games, various presentations, live performances, tournaments, merchandise and much more.

It is not excluded that news and news may also emerge from here ads interesting on the near future of Nintendo, given that we are still talking about September 2023, with possible news that could emerge in the coming months. Among the planned tournaments are exhibitions on Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.