The next NintendoLive will be held at Seattle Convention Center from 1st to 4th September. During the event, visitors will be able to try some games for Nintendo Switch, take pictures with your favorite characters, attend live performances, participate in tournaments and purchase the official merchandising of the event. Anyone interested can register on the website NintendoLive for a chance to win a free ticket to the event. Registrations will be open from May 31st to June 22nd, and you must be at least 18 years old.

The NintendoLive of September will take place in conjunction with the PAX West Gaming and Pop Conventionhosted in turn by Seattle Convention Center. Those interested in both events are invited to visit the official PAX West website.

In addition to the various activities offered, the NintendoLive will host the official championship of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and the championship of Splatoon 3. The online qualifiers of the two tournaments will start on May 27th and the best players will have the right to compete during the event. The Nintendo Live 2023 it will be held from 1 to 4 September from 10.00 to 18.00, and it is already possible to register for the tournament on the official Nintendo website.